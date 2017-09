SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian factories, farms and services companies shed a net 62,844 payroll jobs in April, providing the latest evidence of job losses caused by the country’s worst recession in decades.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a net 40,000 formal jobs to close last month, according to a median poll estimate. It was the 13th consecutive month of job losses in Brazil, according to the Labor Ministry’s report. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte)