Brazil economy sheds 33,953 jobs in August - Labor Ministry

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil shed a net 33,953 payroll jobs in August, the Labor Ministry said on Friday, as the economy continues to reel from a second year of deep recession.

The number of job cuts decreased from July, when Brazilian companies shed 94,724 payroll jobs and also eased from August 2015, when the economy lost 86,543 jobs. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, with over 11 million workers officially considered unemployed. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres)