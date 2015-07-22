FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's external gap narrows to $2.547 bln in June
July 22, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's external gap narrows to $2.547 bln in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.547 billion in June, narrowing from a gap of $3.366 billion in May but above market expectations, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through June, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.36 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 4.39 percent the previous month. Brazil attracted $5.397 billion in foreign direct investments last month, the central bank said.

The market expected a current account deficit of $2.3 billion in May.

A weaker Brazilian real that is helping exporters and a drop in demand for imports have boosted the country’s trade balance this year after the commodities powerhouse recorded its first deficit in 14 years in 2014. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

