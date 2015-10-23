FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's current account gap widens to $3.076 bln in September
October 23, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's current account gap widens to $3.076 bln in September

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.076 billion in September, widening from a gap of $2.487 billion in August and above market expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

In the 12 months through September, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.18 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 4.34 percent the previous month. Brazil attracted $6.037 billion in foreign direct investments last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

