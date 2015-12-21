FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's current account gap shrinks in November, investment up
December 21, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $2.931 billion in November, down from a shortfall of $4.166 billion in October, central bank data showed on Monday.

In the 12 months through November, the deficit was equivalent to 3.7 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 4.02 percent of GDP the previous month. Brazil attracted $4.930 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said.

The country was expected to post a current account deficit of $4.2 billion, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

