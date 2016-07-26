Brazil's external deficit widens, FDI below forecast in June

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit widened in June to $2.479 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday, a bigger shortfall than expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The country attracted $3.917 billion in foreign direct investment in June, below forecasts in a Reuters poll for investments of $4 billion in the month.

Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.2 million in May and a deficit of $2.563 billion in June of 2015. The market expected a shortfall of $1.5 billion for June. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)