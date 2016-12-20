BRASILIA Dec 20 Brazil's central bank expects the country's current account deficit to widen to $28 billion in 2017 from $22 billion this year, according to external data released on Tuesday.

Brazil's current account gap shrank in November from the previous month to $878 million, but was wider than the 200 million gap expected by the median of analysts in a Reuters poll.

The country also attracted $8.752 billion in foreign direct investment in November, above forecasts in a Reuters poll for an inflow of $6.5 billion. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)