Brazil's external deficit shrinks in 2016, covered by FDI

BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank recorded a current account deficit of $23.507 billion in 2016, shrinking from the previous year and covered entirely by the $78.9 billion in foreign direct investment that flowed into the country, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In December, the country's current account widened from the previous month to $5.881 billion, a larger deficit than the $4.5 billion gap expected by the median of analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)