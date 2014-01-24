Brazil posts $8.678 bln current account deficit in December

BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.678 billion in December, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts in a Reuters survey. Brazil’s current account deficit in November was $5.145 billion.

The forecasts for the projected deficit ranged from $9 billion to $4.4 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $6.49 billion in December, above market expectations of $5.5 billion.