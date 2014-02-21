Brazil posts $11.591 bln current account deficit in January

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $11.591 billion in January, in line with expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $11.7 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in December was $8.67 billion.

The forecasts for the current account gap ranged from $14.6 billion to $1.3 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.098 billion in January, above market expectations of $4 billion.