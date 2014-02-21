FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts $11.591 bln current account deficit in January
February 21, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil posts $11.591 bln current account deficit in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $11.591 billion in January, in line with expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $11.7 billion, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in December was $8.67 billion.

The forecasts for the current account gap ranged from $14.6 billion to $1.3 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.098 billion in January, above market expectations of $4 billion.

