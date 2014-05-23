FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts current account deficit of $8.3 bln in April
May 23, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts current account deficit of $8.3 bln in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.291 billion in April, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.7 billion, according to the median forecast of 22 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in March was $6.2 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.233 billion in April, below market expectations of $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

