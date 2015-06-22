FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's current account gap narrows to $3.36 bln in May
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's current account gap narrows to $3.36 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.366 billion in May, narrowing from a gap of $6.9 billion in April and bellow market expectations, central bank data showed on Monday.

The central bank reduced its 2015 current account gap projection to $81 billion from a previous estimate of $84 billion.

In the 12 months through May, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.39 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 4.53 percent the previous month. Brazil attracted $6.608 billion in foreign direct investments last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.