CORRECTED-Brazil posts current account deficit of $3.3 bln in June

(Substitutes May for March in second paragraph)

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.345 billion in June, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $3.9 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in May was $6.635 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $3.924 billion in June, in line with market expectations of $3.925 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)