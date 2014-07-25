FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brazil posts current account deficit of $3.3 bln in June
July 25, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil posts current account deficit of $3.3 bln in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Substitutes May for March in second paragraph)

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.345 billion in June, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $3.9 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in May was $6.635 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $3.924 billion in June, in line with market expectations of $3.925 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

