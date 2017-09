BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $9.333 billion in November, surpassing market forecasts, central bank data showed on Friday.

The median forecast of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters was for a current account deficit of $8.6 billion in November.

The central bank also revealed its forecasts for the current account gap and foreign direct investment in 2015 at $83.5 billion and $65 billion, respectively. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni)