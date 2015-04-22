FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's current account gap $5.736 bln in March
April 22, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's current account gap $5.736 bln in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.736 billion in March, above market expectations for an external gap of $5 billion, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through March, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.54 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product. Changes in methodology to calculate the current account deficit pushed up the 12-month gap, the bank said.

In the 12 months through February, the current account deficit was revised up to 4.50 percent from the previous 4.22 percent. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

