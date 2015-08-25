FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts current account gap of $6.16 bln in July
#Market News
August 25, 2015

Brazil posts current account gap of $6.16 bln in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.163 billion in July, widening from a gap of $2.547 billion in June but better than market expectations, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

In the 12 months through July, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.34 percent of Brazil’s gross domestic product, down from 4.36 percent in the previous month. Brazil attracted $5.994 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said.

The market expected a current account deficit of $6.7 billion in July. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

