UPDATE 1-Brazil current account deficit narrows in Feb

* Brazil 12-mo c/a equal to 2.09 pct of GDP

* Brazil Feb FDI down to $3.648 bln from previous month

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $1.766 billion in February, much narrower than the gap it registered in January, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $2.5 billion, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $500 million to $3.3 billion.

Brazil’s current account deficit in January was $7.08 billion, the central bank said last month.

Brazil’s central bank also revised up its forecast for 2012’s current account deficit to $68 billion from $65 billion.

The current account, which is part of the balance of payments, is the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions. It indicates how reliant an economy is on financing from foreign capital.

Foreign direct investment, which falls into the capital account of the balance of payments, was $3.648 billion in February, the central bank said. Brazil attracted $5.433 billion in FDI in January, the bank reported last month.