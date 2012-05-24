UPDATE 2-Brazil current account deficit widens in April

* Brazil posts larger-than-expected $5.4 billion deficit

* Foreign direct investment shrinks to $4.7 billion

By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit widened more than expected and foreign direct investment decreased in April as a weakening global economy hit Brazilian exports and prompted companies to repatriate more profits abroad.

Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.403 billion in April, far above the $3.598 billion deficit of April last year and $3.32 billion deficit in March this year.

A weak European economy and a slowdown in top commodity consumer China has reduced Brazil’s trade surpluses this year and made foreign corporations more cautious with investments.

Foreign investment is starting to ease as well as funds flowing to domestic equities markets as worries over the health of the global economy linger.

“Despite the weaker-than-expected April print the current account remains well anchored, but the capital account may experience some pressure given the deterioration of the external macro/financial backdrop,” said Alberto Ramos, a senior economist with Goldman Sachs in New York.

The price and demand for key Brazilian products like iron-ore and soy has eased in recent months. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities is down nearly 7 percent in May, its worst month in eight.

A drop in exports more than halved the country’s trade surplus to $881 million in April, both as compared with March and April of last year.

Market volatility has also increased the amount of profit companies repatriate to their headquarters abroad. Remittances of profits and dividends by companies in Brazil rose to $2.4 billion from $2.1 billion the same month a year ago and $1.9 billion in March.

However, a much weaker real, which has depreciated more than 8 percent so far this year, could help compensate for some of those losses by raising the value of imports and lowering the cost for Brazilian exporters.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is racing to revive a sluggish economy that has been flirting with recession since mid 2011. She has launched a barrage of stimulus measures while raising taxes on imports to help a struggling domestic industry.

The current account, the broadest measure of a country’s foreign transactions in its balance of payments, indicates how reliant an economy is on financing from foreign capital. Strong capital inflows from foreign investors have helped Brazil cover its current account deficit in recent months.

Foreign direct investment, which falls under the capital account in the balance of payments, was $4.669 billion in April, the central bank said, down from $5.887 billion in March, reported previously.

The bank’s deputy chief of economic research, Fernando Rocha, said foreign direct investment is expected to decrease further in May to about $3 billion, but that would be sufficient to cover a current account deficit projected in May for also $3 billion.

No reasons were given for the decrease in both FDI and the current account deficit.

The current account deficit in the 12 months through April was equal to 2.04 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, the central bank said, down from a previously reported 1.98 percent in March.

For April, Brazil had been expected to post a deficit of $4.15 billion, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.5 billion to $5.2 billion. For more details on Brazil's current account see www.bcb.gov.br/?ECOIMPEXT (Additional reporting by Tiago Pariz, Editing by W Simon)