FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil posts bigger-than-expected external deficit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts bigger-than-expected external deficit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds reasons for wider deficit, bank official comment)

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit came in much larger than expected for June as a stronger real reduced the gains of local exporters, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The commodity-exporting nation recorded a currency account gap of $2.479 billion, a bigger shortfall than the $1.5 billion expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The country attracted $3.917 billion in foreign direct investment in June, below forecasts of $4 billion in a Reuters poll.

Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.2 billion for May and a deficit of $2.563 billion for June 2015.

The nation's trade surplus shrank to $3.970 billion from $4.530 billion a year earlier.

The real strengthened more than 12 percent against the U.S. dollar in June alone.

"Since February we have had an appreciation of the exchange rate, and that, without a doubt, has an effect on the external results," said Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic research.

Maciel said the bank forecast a current account deficit of $4.3 billion in July.

He added that the monthlong Olympics, that start in August in Rio de Janeiro, could add an additional $200 million in local travel expenditures.

A sharp appreciation of the Brazilian real has raised fears that the gains in exports could be short-lived in a country struggling with its worst recession in decades.

Government officials have said a real above 3 per dollar is needed to keep Brazilian exporters competitive after years of struggling with an expensive currency that raises their production costs. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.