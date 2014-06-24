FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts current account deficit of $6.635 bln in May
June 24, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts current account deficit of $6.635 bln in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.635 billion in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.65 billion, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in April was $8.291 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $5.963 billion in May, above market expectations of $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

