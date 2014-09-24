Brazil posts current account deficit of $5.49 bln in August

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.489 billion in August, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.3 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in July was $6.018 billion.

The central bank maintained its 2014 current account deficit and foreign direct investment forecasts at $80 billion and $63 billion, respectively.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $6.84 billion in August, above market expectations of $4.45 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)