Brazil posts current account deficit of $5.49 bln in August
September 24, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts current account deficit of $5.49 bln in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.489 billion in August, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.3 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in July was $6.018 billion.

The central bank maintained its 2014 current account deficit and foreign direct investment forecasts at $80 billion and $63 billion, respectively.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $6.84 billion in August, above market expectations of $4.45 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)

