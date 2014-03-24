Brazil posts $7.445 bln current account deficit in February

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $7.445 billion in February, central bank data showed on Monday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $8 billion, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil’s current account deficit in January was $11.6 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America’s largest economy was $4.132 billion in February, above market expectations of $3.8 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by James Dalgleish)