Global monetary tightening poses limited risks for Brazil -cbank
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Global monetary tightening poses limited risks for Brazil -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - An expected global monetary tightening poses limited risks for Brazilian corporate borrowers in international markets, which could face an increase in borrowing costs and a reduction in the supply of financing, the nation’s central bank said on Thursday.

The global economy is moving towards a moment of transition in which companies will face tougher financing conditions, according to the bank’s latest semiannual report on the stability of the domestic financial industry.

Brazilian companies benefited in recent years from ample global liquidity to raise money at cheap costs and stretch out maturities, both facts that should help them navigate through a more difficult market environment, the report noted. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

