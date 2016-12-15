FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to help companies cope with financial woes - Meirelles
December 15, 2016 / 8:08 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil to help companies cope with financial woes - Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Thursday detailed measures to aid Brazilian companies in financial difficulty and reduce some hurdles to doing business.

Companies reporting losses will be allowed to abate their tax debts and pay back taxes in installments, and credit card companies will have to shorten the time they take to process payments or lower their rates, he said. The government also aims to cut the time it takes to open a business to five days, Meirelles said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

