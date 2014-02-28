FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil says lower fiscal surplus in Jan in line with 2014 goal
February 28, 2014

Brazil says lower fiscal surplus in Jan in line with 2014 goal

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The drop in Brazil’s central government primary budget surplus in January is in line with expectations for 2014, Treasury chief Arno Augustin said at a press conference on Friday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary budget surplus of 12.954 billion reais ($5.55 billion) in January, down from a surplus of 14.5 billion reais in December, the country’s Treasury said on Friday.

The primary budget surplus is a measure of excess government revenue discounting interest on debt service.

