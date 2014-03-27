Brazil to meet budget goal as tax revenues pick up - Augustin

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Tax revenues in Brazil will pick up gradually throughout this year as economic growth quickens, helping the government meet its budget savings target, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told journalists on Thursday.

Brazil’s central government budget slipped into deficit in February, the Treasury said earlier on Thursday, underscoring President Dilma Rousseff’s struggle to shore up public finances and regain credibility with investors. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)