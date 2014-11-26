FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts budget surplus of $1.6 bln in October
November 26, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil central gov't posts budget surplus of $1.6 bln in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 4.101 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in October, the country’s Treasury said on Wednesday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 20.399 billion reais in September, it fifth straight monthly gap.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the country’s consolidated fiscal results, which adds in states and municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil’s fiscal performance.

$1 = 2.5101 Brazilian real Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

