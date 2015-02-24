FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil aims for fiscal savings of $28 bln in 2015-source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil aims for fiscal savings of $28 bln in 2015-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is working on a savings plan of around 80 billion reais ($28.17 billion) to meet its fiscal goal this year, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told ally lawmakers late on Monday that the government is working on such a plan but “will not make an adjustment of around 80 billion reais only with (budget) cuts,” said the official, who was present at the meeting and asked for anonymity to speak freely.

His comments suggest that the government will aim for a combination of spending cuts and tax increases to reach its primary fiscal surplus goal of 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product.

The finance ministry declined to comment for the story.

$1 = 2.8398 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.