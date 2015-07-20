FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil may review fiscal goal as revenue drops -Barbosa
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil may review fiscal goal as revenue drops -Barbosa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is discussing whether to revise its key fiscal goal for the year after a drop in tax revenue, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday.

Barbosa said a decision could be announced on Wednesday when the government releases its bi-monthly fiscal performance report in which it updates its revenue and expenditure estimates.

He also said that President Dilma Rousseff is considering vetoing a hike in judicial workers’ wages that puts extra pressure on public accounts. “We are analyzing the alternatives that the government has,” said Barbosa, adding that whatever is decided authorities are committed to improving fiscal results this year.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.