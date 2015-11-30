Brazil posts primary deficit of 11.53 bln reais in October

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 11.530 billion reais ($3.00 billion) in October, central bank data showed on Monday.

The government had been expected to post a primary budget deficit of 13.750 billion reais in October, according to the median forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through October, the primary budget deficit jumped to an equivalent to 0.71 percent of gross domestic product from 0.45 percent in 12 months through September.