Brazil posts primary deficit of 20 bln reais in November
December 29, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts primary deficit of 20 bln reais in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a public sector primary budget deficit of 19.567 billion reais ($5.07 billion) in November, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The government had been expected to post a primary budget deficit of 14 billion reais in November, according to the median forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through November, the primary budget deficit rose to an equivalent of 0.89 percent of gross domestic product from 0.71 percent in 12 months through October.

($1 = 3.86 reais)

Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
