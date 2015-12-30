Brazil pays back debt with state-run banks

BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government paid back all its debts with state-run lenders, Interim Treasury chief Otavio Ladeira said on Wednesday, adding that most of the funds will come from the Treasury account with the central bank.

Total debt payment to state-run lenders and funds in 2015 amounted to 72.4 billion reais ($18.15 billion), according to a statement. The debt was owed to Banco do Brasil, Caixa Economica Federal, state development bank BNDES and state workers’ pension fund known as FGTS.