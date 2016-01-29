FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's primary deficit surges to 111 bln reais in 2015
January 29, 2016

Brazil's primary deficit surges to 111 bln reais in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s primary budget deficit ballooned to 111.249 billion reais ($27.4 billion) in 2015, central bank data showed on Friday, the largest annual shortfall ever, reflecting the depth of a fiscal crisis in Latin America’s biggest economy.

The country posted a primary deficit of 71.729 billion reais ($17.6 billion) in December, above market expectations for a gap of 65.15 billion reais. The primary balance, or revenues after expenditures excluding debt interest payments, is a key gauge of a country’s financial health.

$1 = 4.0665 reais Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione

