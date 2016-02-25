FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't posts January surplus of 14.8 bln reais
February 25, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil central gov't posts January surplus of 14.8 bln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted a primary budget surplus of 14.835 billion reais ($3.77 billion) in January, moving into positive territory after a record deficit the previous month.

In December, the central government, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, recorded a deficit of 60.72 billion reais after the government repaid multi-billion dollars debts to state-run banks.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, was expected to post surplus of 9.6 billion reais, according to the media forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists. ($1 = 3.9368 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)

