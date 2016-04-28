FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central gov't narrows deficit in March
April 28, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil's central gov't narrows deficit in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government on Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 7.943 billion reais ($2.28 billion) in March, improving from a record gap the previous month, but still widening what could be the country’s biggest annual fiscal shortfall ever, treasury data showed.

In February, the central government recorded a deficit of 25 billion reais, a record for any month ever. In the first three months of the year the central government had a primary deficit of 18.2 billion reais.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to post a deficit of 10 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists. ($1 = 3.4856 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

