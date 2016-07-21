FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil will not freeze spending now to meet fiscal goal -minister
July 21, 2016 / 7:56 PM / a year ago

Brazil will not freeze spending now to meet fiscal goal -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not freeze spending immediately to meet its key fiscal target for this year, the president's Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha said on Thursday.

Speaking to foreign correspondents, Padilha said the government has enough money to make up for a loss of tax revenue at this moment.

Padilha reiterated that the government has no plans to inject fresh capital into state-run enterprises. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; editing by Diane Craft)

