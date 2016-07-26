FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil open to measures to meet fiscal goal -minister
July 26, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil open to measures to meet fiscal goal -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government would take additional measures if needed to meet its key fiscal target this year, acting Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira said on Tuesday.

Oliveira said current projections show the government will meet its primary deficit target of 170.5 billion reais ($52 billion). He added that the government plans to resume small public work projects worth around 2 billion reais.

$1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto

