Brazil central gov't deficit narrows in June

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 8.802 billion reais ($2.68 billion) for June, topping market expectations.

In May, the central government recorded a deficit of 15.49 billion reais.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to show a deficit of 13.85 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists. ($1 = 3.2798 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Alonso Soto, editing by G Crosse)