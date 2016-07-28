FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't deficit narrows in June
July 28, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil central gov't deficit narrows in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 8.802 billion reais ($2.68 billion) for June, topping market expectations.

In May, the central government recorded a deficit of 15.49 billion reais.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to show a deficit of 13.85 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists. ($1 = 3.2798 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Alonso Soto, editing by G Crosse)

