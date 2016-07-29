FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary budget deficit of 10 bln reais in June
July 29, 2016

Brazil posts primary budget deficit of 10 bln reais in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 10.061 billion reais ($3.09 billion) in June, central bank data showed on Friday, in another hefty shortfall that highlights the government's challenges to rebalance its accounts.

The deficit was below market expectations for a gap of 16 billion reais and came after another hefty primary deficit of 18.125 billion reais in May. ($1 = 3.2510 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
