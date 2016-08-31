Brazil posts primary budget deficit of 12.8 bln reais in July

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 12.816 billion reais ($3.97 billion) in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday, a much smaller shortfall than expected by the market.
The monthly deficit is the sixth so far this year in a testament to the challenges the government faces to meet its fiscal goal. The market had expected a deficit of 20 billion reais for July.
$1 = 3.2271 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama