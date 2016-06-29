Brazil's budget deficit tops expectations in May

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 18.125 billion reais ($5.57 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Wednesday, the largest ever for the month of May as the government faces an uphill battle to close what could be a record shortfall this year.

The deficit was above market expectations for a gap of 17.3 billion reais and came after a surplus of 10.182 billion reais in April.