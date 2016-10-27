BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected primary budget deficit of 25.303 billion reais ($8.027 billion) in September.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a deficit of 23.780 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 economists. In August, the central government recorded a deficit of 20.345 billion reais.