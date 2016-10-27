FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazils central government deficit widens in September
October 27, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 10 months ago

Brazils central government deficit widens in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a larger-than-expected primary budget deficit of 25.303 billion reais ($8.027 billion) in September.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a deficit of 23.780 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 economists. In August, the central government recorded a deficit of 20.345 billion reais.

$1 = 3.1521 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione

