BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 22.267 billion reais ($6.88 billion) in August, central bank data showed on Friday, well above market expectations.

The monthly deficit, the seventh so far this year, underscores the government's challenge to put its public finances on sounder footing. The market had expected a deficit of 18.5 billion reais for August. ($1 = 3.2370 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)