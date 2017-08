BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal government has started talks with the state of Rio Grande do Sul for a fiscal rescue plan similar to the program being negotiated with Rio de Janeiro, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Talks should advance quickly as Rio Grande do Sul has already taken relevant austerity measures, Meirelles said. (Reporting by César Raizer, writing by Silvio Cascione, editing by G Crosse)