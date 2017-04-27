BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's central government on Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 11.061 billion reais ($3.48 billion), well above market expectations as a sluggish economic recovery continued to drag down tax income.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, had been expected to post a deficit of 8.5 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 economists. ($1 = 3.1763 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)