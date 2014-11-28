FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary surplus of $1.46 bln in October
#Market News
November 28, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts primary surplus of $1.46 bln in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 3.729 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in October, central bank data showed on Friday, breaking a string of five straight monthly deficits.

The primary budget had been expected to show a surplus of 3.5 billion reais in October, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the first ten months of the year, the primary balance showed a deficit of 11.557 billion reais.

The government originally aimed for a primary surplus, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, of 99 billion reais or the equivalent of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product for full-year 2014.

The government now seeks a surplus of just 10 billion reais.

The country posted a primary deficit of 25.491 billion reais in September.

$1 = 2.5457 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

