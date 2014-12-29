FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts primary deficit of $3 bln in November
December 29, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil posts primary deficit of $3 bln in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 8.084 billion reais ($3 billion) in November, central bank data showed on Monday.

The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 3.4 billion reais in November, according to the median forecast of 7 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

In the 12 months through November, the primary balance showed a deficit of 9.234 billion reais.

The government originally aimed for a primary surplus, which represents the public sector’s excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, of 99 billion reais, or the equivalent of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product for full-year 2014.

The government now seeks a surplus of just 10 billion reais.

The country posted a primary surplus of 3.7 billion reais in October. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

