Brazil posts primary deficit of 2.3 bln reais in February
March 31, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts primary deficit of 2.3 bln reais in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 2.3 billion reais ($721 million) in February, central bank data showed on Tuesday, falling short of market expectations and highlighting the challenges the government faces in achieving its fiscal goal this year.

The primary budget had been expected to show a surplus of 1.5 billion reais in February, according to the median forecast of 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted an overall budget deficit of 58.637 billion reais in February.

$1 = 3.19 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Leonardo Goy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

