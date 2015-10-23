Brazil's Levy says government to focus on 2016 budget

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil will urgently focus on improving its 2016 budget to reignite growth even as a deteriorating economy depresses tax collection this year, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday.

A deepening recession and a political gridlock have dragged down revenues, forcing the government to drop its goal of reaching a primary budget surplus in 2015. Instead, it now projects a massive deficit this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb)