Brazil says remains committed with fiscal austerity
July 29, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil says remains committed with fiscal austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government said on Tuesday it remains committed with fiscal austerity and structural changes aimed at improving public spending after Standard & Poor’s warned it could lose its investment grade.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement it will go ahead with plans to speed up collection of tax debts and to sell stakes in state-run companies to increase revenues.

It also said it will move ahead with “structural fiscal actions” to strengthen the adjustment of the economy. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

